Edison State brightens holiday spirits with lighting ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College began a new holiday tradition with a lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Officials at all four Edison State locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy simultaneously flipped the switch to light up the regional locations with a blue and white light display.

Each Edison State building is lined with blue and white lights and adorned with a lit holiday wreath, while the Piqua Campus also features special tree lighting.

Staff and faculty in attendance counted down as the clock struck 6 p.m. At the Piqua Campus, Edison State Faculty President William Loudermilk, of Dayton, and Student Senate President August Evans, of Rossburg, held the honors of plugging in the lights. In addition, Edison State Board of Trustee member Jim Oda led the crowd in counting down. Flipping the switch at the Eaton location was Trustee Phil Dubbs; Greenville location, Trustee Darryl Mehaffie; Troy location, Chair of the Board Tami Baird Ganley and Trustee Tom Milligan.

“It was absolutely a beautiful and meaningful evening,” Loudermilk said. “We are so fortunate to have the leadership of Dr. Larson and the Board of Trustees. And thanks to the talents and skills of our amazing campus community, we have a wonderful synergy. Edison State is certainly a light in the community in more ways than one.”

The college utilized Zoom to provide those in attendance with a live video display of all four locations. Edison State treated attendees to pizza, cookies, and hot cocoa.

Edison State felt this was a good way to give back and bring a little brightness to what has been a difficult few years with everything that the community and nation at large have been through. Community members are invited to drive by any of the four Edison State locations and enjoy the beauty of the buildings lit during this holiday season.