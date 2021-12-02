Edison Foundation welcomes five new board members

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed five new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success.

Heather Bailey, of Miami County, has volunteered with the Tipp City Foundation since 1998, personally raising $5 million within the small town. Previous board service includes that with WYSO Radio, Planned Parenthood of Miami Valley, and the Junior League of Dayton. She brings expertise in PR and marketing, fund development, and business and creative writing to The Edison Foundation board.

“Expanding the quality of life in the community around me defines my personal mission,” Bailey said. “This has been my path for over 30 years. I believe serving on The Edison Foundation board will fit with the role I have given myself.”

With experience in financial management, leadership, and insurance, Gavin Glasscoe, of Darke County, is a current board member for the Darke County United Way. He has also served as a board member for the Greenville Rotary, was the Greenville Rotary Club President from 2018 to 2019, and was the secretary/treasurer of the Darke County BNI.

“Edison State has played a significant role in my education and career,” said Glasscoe. “I took post-secondary classes while in high school, which then transferred as college credits to the universities I attended. I believe having this college in our community is an incredible asset, and as a business owner in the community, I’d love to help it thrive.”

Also residing in Darke County, Justin Sommer joins The Edison Foundation with a background in nonprofit governance, government relations, and leadership. Sommer has completed The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership at Edison State and served on many nonprofit and advisory boards. Boards he currently serves on include Preble County Development Partnership, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Darke County Center for the Arts, Tipp City Community Improvement Corporation, and Grow Piqua Now.

“I started my college career at a community college,” Sommer said. “In my experience in Piqua and other communities served by Edison State, the college has made a significant, positive impact. I appreciate the opportunity to give back.”

Scott Kanagy, DO, of Montgomery County, currently serves as chief medical officer at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and as a board member of OneFifteen in Dayton. He has expertise in health and human services, leadership, and public speaking.

On joining The Edison Foundation board, Kanagy said, “I’m looking forward to becoming more involved with the community in which I work.”

Residing in Shelby County, Travis Siegel brings his experience in analytics, business and creative writing, and public speaking to The Edison Foundation board. Siegel currently works as the manager of product improvement at Midmark in Versailles.

“I’m looking forward to new learning and development experiences,” said Siegel. He was drawn to The Edison Foundation board “to serve and give back to a school I attended and the community it serves.”

To learn more about The Edison Foundation and its board, visit www.edisonohio.edu/foundation.