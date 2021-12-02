Commissioners approve change order for resurfacing program

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday approved a change order for the 2021 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program.

The Miami County Commissioners authorized a change order in the amount of approximately $70,361 for the resurfacing program, increasing the county’s total contract with the John R. Jurgensen Company to approximately $3,302,620.

Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the additional amount was less than 2% of the total project. The change order was the result of a change in quantities and materials for the resurfacing program. Huelskamp said the additional materials went toward resurfacing Horseshoe Bend Road. It was difficult for the department to estimate quantities for that particular road due to its shape prior to the start of the project.

Also on Thursday, the commissioners rescinded a resolution that would have reduced appropriations for the Miami County Board of Elections by approximately $806. Since approval of said reduction of appropriations, it was discovered that the reduction does not need to be done at this time.

Next, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Emily Mothmiller, legal specialist for the Department of Job and Family Services, effective Dec. 3. They then authorized employee requisitions for a legal specialist and a social services worker for Job and Family Services. The commissioners also authorized an employment verification for Chelsea L. Freels for the position of eligibility referral specialist for Job and Family Services.

The commissioners appointed the following people to the Miami County Solid Waste Management Policy Committee, terms to expire Dec. 31, 2023:

• Neil Rhoades, Concord Township Trustee, to represent the townships

• Jerry Herbe, Senior Commercial Loan Officer at Minster Bank, to represent the industrial and commercial sector of Miami County

• Randi Pearson, citizen, to represent the general interest of citizens who has no conflict with a waste management company

• Deborah Oexmann, citizen, to represent the public in general

Following that, the commissioners authorized and awarded the 2021-2022 School Year Educational Waste Reduction Grants to the below mentioned schools, total grant award not to exceed approximately $3,388:

• Troy City Schools, Concord Elementary, for a field trip to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in the amount of $1,000

• Troy City Schools, Concord Elementary, for classroom science materials in the amount of approximately $1,085

• Troy City Schools, Cookson Elementary, for renewable energy and conservation education in the amount of approximately $1,302

Huelskamp said those were the only applicants for the grants.