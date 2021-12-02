Center Stage Academy holds send off for Miss Ohio; Lora Current headed for Miss America

By Sam Wildow

TROY — Center Stage Academy in Troy gave a send off for one of their teachers and alumni, Lora Current, who will be representing Ohio in the Miss America Competition in Connecticut later this month.

Current, who is a 2018 graduate of Troy Christian High School, won the Miss Ohio 2021 title during a pageant in June. Current was also previously the 2018 Champaign County Fair Queen, and she won the 2019 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Competition. Her family resides in the DeGraff/Rosewood area.

Current was meeting and greeting with dance students of Center Stage Academy on Tuesday evening, where she started taking dance lessons at the age of two and is now an instructor there.

“It’s very exciting,” Current said about getting to participate in the Miss America Competition. The competition will be held Dec. 12-16 at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“Just being able to go and represent Ohio is just such an honor,” Current said.

Current said it was also special to her to be able to represent Troy and Rosewood, saying, “It’s the community that raised me and made me who I am, so now, in a small way, I’m able to give back just by representing them and kind of showing what a small town in Ohio has to offer and what this community has to offer and how it really is a family.”

Current continues to teach at Center Stage Academy once a week, commuting from the Ohio State University. Current is currently a senior at the Ohio State University studying social work, and she is also interning with the Ohio House of Representatives. To help raise Ohio’s literacy rates, Current supports such organizations as Ohio Ready to Read, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Live Free Reading. She also tutors fellow college classmates in the areas of reading and writing.

According to the Miss America Organization’s website, the job of Miss America entails a year of service, traveling the United States and around the world, promoting the Miss America Organization, as well as developing goals on a social impact initiative.

The Miss America Competition will stream live on Peacock on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST. For more information on how to watch the event, visit: www.missamerica.org/100th-miss-america-competition-to-air-on-peacock-dec-16/.