Area briefs

Special meeting set for Friday

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in the Troy Board of Education conference room. The board will go into executive session to discuss personnel matters. There will be no action taken at this meeting.

Board to meet Wednesday

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Hydraulic Canal, Dams Improvements Public Meeting set

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners will all be attending the City of Piqua Hydraulic Canal and Dams Improvements Public Meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza – William McKinley Room. The meeting is open to the public.

Retired Teachers Association to meet

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association (MCRTA) will be meeting, Monday, Dec. 13, at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, located at the corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Road. Interested retired teachers are always welcome. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Please call Connie Keim at 937-335-3683 for reservations.

Holiday entertainment will be Joyful Noise, Cindy Stienecker, Tami Ganley and Sue Kaufman.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about important issues at the state and local levels, provides community service support as well as food, fun and fellowship.

For additional information contact David Pinkerton, president, at 937-335-4501.

Book signing planned at library

TROY — At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting a local author book talk and signing event. Chuck Karnehm, author of the new children’s book “Grandpa Jack and the Legend of Santa’s Helpers,” will be talking about how his book developed, his experience as a writer, and afterward he will be selling and signing copies of his book. You may also bring books you have previously purchased for him to sign. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 for more information. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy.