Tuesday Basketball Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team won a 53-51 thriller over Newton in the season opener for both teams.

Milton-Union will play Lehman Catholic Friday in TRC action, while Newton will play Twin Valley South Friday in WOAC action.

Milton-Union led 15-10, 26-24 and 41-40 at the quarter breaks.

Newton got the ball back down two with 15 seconds to go, but could not score.

Blake Brumbaugh had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals and electrified the crowd with a dunk in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Brown had 12 points and four steals, while Connor Yates had 10 points and five rebounds.

Ray Copeland had nine points and Landon Bechtel dished out five assists.

Chandler Peters led Newton with 11 points.

Harold Oburn scored 11 and Quentin Smith added eight points.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 45,

Versailles 44

VERSAILLES — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team won a thriller at Versailles Tuesday night.

Covington 58,

New Bremen 47

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team rallied in the second half to improve to 5-0.

Covington will play at Bethel Thursday in a matchup of TRC unbeatens.

New Bremen led 10-9 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime.

The Lady Buccs took a 39-33 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Claudia Harrington and Carlie Besecker both scored 20 points.

Claire Fraley added eight points and Maggie Anderson scored seven.

WLS 34,

Miami East 29

WEST LIBERTY — The Miami East girls basketball team dropped to 2-3 in a defensive battle on the road.

The Vikings will host Lehman Catholic Thursday in TRC play.

Miami East led 9-5 after one quarter, but trailed 19-12 at halftime and 25-18 after three quarters.

Camryn Francis led the Vikings with seven points.

Kayly Fetters grabbed nine rebounds and McKayah Musselman pulled down six.

Jacqueline Kadel had four steals.

Fairlawn 55,

Newton 47

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls dropped a home game in non-conference action.

Newton, 1-2, will play Twin Valley South Thursday in WOAC action.

The Indians trailed 13-9, 29-21 and 39-35 at the quarter breaks.

Camryn Gleason had 15 points and Reese Hess added 12 points.

Mercedes Craig had 10 rebounds and three steals, Emma Szakal had six points and three steals and Payton Nicholas scored six points off the bench.