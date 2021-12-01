Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 26

THEFT: Officers working special duty at Walmart reported a theft in progress at 7:37 a.m. Steven A. Downing, II, 34, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched at 7:56 a.m. to Waffle House for a trespassing complaint. The business wanted the female trespassed. Female was located, identified, and trespassed from two businesses.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant reported that someone had spray painted her garage door on the 900 block of Elm Street.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 11:47 a.m. in the area of Covington Avenue and Sunset Drive. A traffic citation was issued.

THEFT: A complainant called to report someone stole her pumpkin on the 700 block of Caldwell Street.

UNRULY: Complainant said juveniles were jumping the fence between the apartments at the Woodgate Apartments on Covington Avenue and damaging it at 11:55 a.m. The responsible juveniles were not located.

THEFT: Dispatch said a complainant wanted to speak to an officer about a theft complaint at 12:56 p.m. at Dunhams Sports on East Ash Street. Complainant said his wife lost her phone at a store and the GPS had it at another location.

TRESPASSING: Complainant called stating that a female subject was in his apartment and refused to leave at 3:03 p.m. at the Woodgate Apartments.

WELFARE CHECK: Welfare check requested on a female acting strangely at the Kroger at 8:32 p.m. Female was found to be in possession of stolen items from a theft in the county. Female was charged with receiving and released because the jail wouldn’t take her. Ashley C. Rue, 26, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

Nov. 27

ASSIST: Officer dispatched for an adult male passed out in front of a local business, Parkers Sport Shop on East Ash Street, at 6 a.m. Upon arrival, the male refused medical attention, and he was warned for disorderly conduct.

WELFARE CHECK: Officers dispatched to the 900 block of South Main Street for a welfare check complaint at 7:53 a.m. Dispatch said a female wrapped in a blanket was walking down the road with no shoes on. The female was identified. She refused to speak and refused any help from officers.

THEFT: While at a local gas station, an officer observed a citizen walk out of the gas station without paying for merchandise she had in her hand at the Shell gas station on South Street at 8:15 a.m. Female was arrested and taken to jail. Ashley C. Rue, 26, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A manager of a local business, Cracker Barrel on East Ash Street, reported a female subject trespassing on the property at 9:12 a.m.

HIT SKIP: Caller reported his vehicle was struck while parked on the 300 block of East Main Street sometime between Nov. 26-27.

DISORDERLY: Officer dispatched to the police station for a neighbor complaint at 10:57 a.m. Male showed officer video from an incident that was already deemed a civil matter by another officer. Male began to yell and argue with the officer and was told to leave and warned for disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched at 11:48 a.m. to the 600 block of Harrison Street for a criminal damaging complaint. Complainant said someone broke out a window to the building sometime between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.