Edison State men top Wilberfoce JVs

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 with an 81-69 win over Wilberforce University JVs Tuesday night.

Ibrahima Athie had 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Edison, while Sekou Maiga had a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tony Burrell scored 14 points, Jaylen Robinson had 10 points, three steals and five assists and Jakob Reed scored 10 points.

Jordan Howard had seven points and Yero Diallo pulled down six rebounds.

Edison State led 49-37 and matched Wilbeforce in the second half to maintain that margin.

The Chargers were 30 of 67 from the floor for 45 percent, including four of 14 from 3-point range for 29 percent.

Edison made 17 of 20 free throws for 85 percent.

The Chargers had 50 rebounds and 15 turnovers.