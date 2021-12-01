Board members honored, elected at Piqua Community Foundation annual meeting

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Life Trustees honored members of the Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 9.

Emily E. Shawler, incoming board president, recognized Steven K. Staley who has served as the president of the foundation for 2020 and 2021 and thanked him for his leadership through a transition period for the organization.

Staley shared his year-end comments with the audience, including the continued growth of the foundation thanks to donors who allow for the organization’s continued support of charitable organizations serving Piqua residents. Shawler highlighted programs on the horizon for the foundation, including the new Pitch Piqua charitable grant pitch initiative with the community event on March 3, 2022.

The Life Trustees also re-elected five incumbent directors and elected one new director (identified with an asterisk) who will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022:

• Bryant W. Fox

• Lt Col Daniel P. French, USAFR, Ret

• Stephanie A. Gunter

• Trenton Karn*

• Randi M. Pearson

• Tony Wendeln

Additionally, Stacy P. Scott was recognized as a retiring board member who served the organization for 18 years, including two years as the board president. Jack L. Neuenschwander was recognized as retiring legal counsel for the foundation, a role he’s filled since the organization’s inception in 1993.

Also at the annual meeting, foundation leaders honored 2021 standard grant recipients in the foundation’s spring and fall grant cycles.

Dr. Doreen Larson, president, and Vickie Kirk, associate professor, of Edison State Community College presented to the audience. Larson shared the impact the foundation has had on the institution over many years of support. Kirk presented about the spring 2021 award that allowed her to purchase molecular testing equipment for the medical laboratory technician program and the growth of the program in recent years.

To see the full Board of Directors list, view foundation grant recipients and learn more about the foundation’s programs, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.