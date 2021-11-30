Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team opened the season Monday and lost to Graham 54-36 in non-conference action.

The Lady Indians will be back in action Wednesday, playing at Vandalia-Butler in their MVL opener.

Graham, 1-2, jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the opening quarter with Hailey Nash and Abby Yukon scoring five points each.

After falling behind 20-6 early in the second quarter, Piqua finished the half on a 12-4 run to close within 24-18.

Kenzi Anderson hit a 3-pointer and scored six points early in the quarter, before Reagan Toopes added eight points down the stretch.

Toopes hit two free throws with 16.6 seconds on the clock to close the deficit to six.

The Falcons would score the first five points of the second half, before Logan Spradlin hit a 3-pointer for Piqua to close the deficit 29-21.

But, Graham would open a 42-25 lead after three quarters and Piqua could not recover.

Nash and Yukon led Graham with 13 points each.

Mazzy Johnson scored 10 points and Brynn Estep added six points.

Anderson led Piqua with 13 points and Toopes scored 10.

Spradlin added six points.

Milton-Union 60,

TV South 50

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Milton-Union girls basketball team went on the road to get its first win of the season and even its record at 1-1.

The Bulldogs led 11-7, 27-19 and 44-32 at the quarter breaks.

Kearsyn Robinson had 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and five assists for Milton-Union, while Jenna Brumbaugh had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and added three steals.

Shannon Brumbaugh had 12 points and three blocked shots and Ava Berberich had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Raegan Fulton grabbed eight rebounds and Annie Smith had three steals and two blocked shots.

Milton-Union will play at Troy Christian Thursday in a varsity only game at 6 p.m.

Miss. Valley 51,

Troy Christian 22

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 with a road loss.

Mississinawa Valley led 14-1, 28-13 and 41-17 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian will host Milton-Union in a varsity only TRC game at 6 p.m. Thursday.