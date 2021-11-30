Covington Junior High Honor Roll

COVINGTON — The following is the first quarter Principal’s List for the Covington Junior High School:

All A’s

• Eighth Grade: Brock Gessner, Danicka Finfrock, Brodie Manson, Taylor Foutz, Will Hand, Owen Leistner, Delaney Murphy, Caleigh Gilpin, Dakota Kenworthy, Whitney Burns, Addison Ventura, Jackson Witt

• Seventh Grade: Marissa Santos, Ava Hartwig, Cassidy Iddings, James Kuether, Kylie Palsgrove, Maura DuBois, Nadia Ramirez, Caiden Hollingsworth, Mary Larson, Brock Lyons, Regan Miller, Tyler Miller, Alison Sink, Ramse Vanderhorst, Lillian King, Henry Cantrell, Jordan Miller, Caiden Walters

The following is the first quarter Honor Roll for the Covington Junior High School:

All A’s and B’s

• Eighth Grade: Christopher Ha, Owen Miller, Caleb Smith, Aubrey Bishop, Kassidy Turner, Bella Welch, Emma Ouellette, Jayden Wackler, Hayden Brown, Lilian Mumford, Bronson Garber, Zane Lemp, Dominick Meyer, Timmy Taubert, Hunter Risner

• Seventh Grade: Brairen Denson, Filip McMaken, Landon Reynolds, Emalyn Johnson, Samuel Helman, Brooke McDonough, Eli Brooks, Garrett Petry, Samuel Wolfe, Isabella Batdorf, Landon Beeman, Trenton Havenar, Sophia Lankford, Brysen Jones, Stevi Newhouse, Elijah Sarver, Philip Swabb, David Pierce, Evan Moore, Parker Hoying, Sierra Chappie, Aleah Russell