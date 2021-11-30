Covington High School Honor Roll

COVINGTON — The following is the first quarter Principal’s List for Covington High School:

All A’s:

• Seniors: Emily Schafer, Emily Daly, Sarah Slusher, Claire Fraley, Garret Fraley, Gavin Fraley, Cameron Kirker, Jensen Wagoner, Holly Beasley, Amaya Franke, Ethan Kendig, Elizabeth Kuether, Kody Nelson UVCC: Izeke Benedict, Dakota Clarkson, Kierra Hinnegan, Daniel Leistner, Zane Wise, Megan Naylor, Adam Brewer, Mackenzie Brown, Devin Brummitt

• Juniors: Reaghan Lemp, Sun Porthong, Ayden Reynolds, Emma Wilson, Elizabeth Shaffer, Lauren King, Emma Naff, Estella Remley UVCC: Brian Morrison, Erika Gostomsky, Mercedes Swank, Corey Marion, Haley Hargrave, Corey Turner, Shelby Petry, Dalton Bishop, Lillian Hughes, Chris Fritz

• Sophomores: Drew Gessner, Kearsten Wiggins, Elaina Deeter, Kori Moore, Asher Long, Chase Vanderhorst, Levi Weldy, Kamryn Barnes, Cameron Haines, Connor Humphrey

• Freshman: Jennifer Fisher, Gabrielle hartwig, Taylor Kirker, Maggie Anderson, Preston King, Elyza Long, Sophie Shaffer, Marin DuBois, Rowan Isaacs

The following is the first quarter Honor Roll for Covington High School:

All A’s and B’s:

• Seniors: Victoria Grabeman, Yelena Weaver, Parker Smith, Austin Smith, Connor Sindelir, Claudia Harrington, Tyler Alexander, Ian Creager, Emmaline Kiser, Owen Rawson, Ayden Rench UVCC: Scott Blumenstock, Jacob Dilley, Carter Maxson, Emma Nash, Colin Mastrino-Maier, Krystal Latimer, Aiden Triplett, Ricky Stephan, Dart Adams

• Juniors: Mara Newhouse, Mic Barhorst, Madison Supinger, Ali Gostomsky, Meadow Byers, Nora Hand, Nigella Reck, Emma Elson, Lauren York UVCC: Cameron Ha, Ryan Remley, Hunter Ray, Audrey Pickering, Zeke Church, William Collins, Jaeden Cole

• Sophomores: Samuel Grabeman , Jericho Quinter, Grant Blore, Shelby Beeman, Paxten Wion-Shook, Carson Taylor, Amie Burtrum, Audrey Tobe, Megan Rose, Rickie Vanmeter, Trey Schmelzer, Austin Monnin, Monica Ostendorf, Sydney Richard, Karyanne Turner, Ella White, Brianna Baker, Michael Hagan, Bryson Hite, Whitney Welch, Gracie Anderson, Gunner Kimmel, Marena Kimmel

• Freshman: Kylie Brown, Tanner Palsgrove, Brogen Angle, Allison Burns, Kian French, Maggie Mullen, Bailey Lucas, Mazelle Reck, Hannah Alexander, Eli Nash, Ashton Skaggs, Beck Wilson,

Allison Jay, Caroline Wolfe, Micah Napier, Calub Hembree, Garrett Leistner, Wyatt Parker, Zeb Woodward-Roeth