Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

For the Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 24, at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, there were 13 people who were killed in 10 fatal crashes. In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.

None of the fatal crashes took place in Miami County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In the state, troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Thanksgiving2021_PIO.pdf.