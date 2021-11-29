Area briefs

Veterans Museum to hold Veterans Coffee

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s Veterans Coffee will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the main gallery of the museum. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. to meet and greet with other veterans. Miami County Veterans Service provides free coffee and donuts at every event. Veterans receive updates on upcoming event at the museum and notices on regional Veteran’s events.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.

PERI Miami County Chapter Meeting

TROY — PERI Miami County Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Troy-Miami County Public Library Multi-Purpose Room. Enter from library parking lot. Guest speaker will be Diana Bashore, OSHIIP-certified Medicare counselor. In addition, she is familiar with OPERS, HRA (Health Reimbursement Arrangement), and Via benefits.

Meeting is open to retired public employees and public employees considering retirement. If you plan to attend, please call Beth (937-335-2771) before midnight November 30. Seating will follow Covid-safe guidelines.

BINGO held on Saturdays

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is now offering a new venue for state-of-the-art BINGO from noon to 5 p.m. on each Saturday. Connect once again with your Miami Valley neighbors, to play BINGO, plus a whole new experience at the new location, 2245 S. Co. Rd 25A in Troy.

BINGO at the A.B. Graham Center

CONOVER —BINGO will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36, Conover. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. The cost is $15 per person. Daubers will be available for purchase. Concession will be available.

For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

‘Christmas Present’ concert set for Dec. 5

PIQUA — “Christmas Present,” an annual concert by the Piqua Civic Band, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua. The Piqua Civic Band will be conducted by Brett Poling.

This concert is being presented through grants from the Miami County Foundation and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Piqua to hold meeting on canal

PIQUA — The city of Piqua will be holding a meeting on improvements to the Piqua hydraulic canal and dams at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the William McKinley Room at the Fort Piqua Plaza. The plaza is located at 308 N. Main St., Piqua.