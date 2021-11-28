Boys Basketball Roundup

WEST LIBERTY — The Miami East boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 48-36 road win over West Liberty-Salem Saturday night.

Wes Enis had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Jacob Roeth added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Andrew Crane had seven rebounds.

Troy Christian 53,

Fr. Monroe 39

PITSBURG — The Troy Christian boys basketball team picked up a road win over Franklin Monroe to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Eagles led 12-5, 26-19 and 39-29 at the quarter breaks.

Madison 54,

Bethel 52

MIDDLETOWN — The Bethel boys dropped a close one to go to 0-2 on the season.

Bethel led 14-9 after one quarter.

Madison led 29-26 at halftime and 42-36 after three quarters.

Legacy 70,

Bradford 66

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team lost the season opener in overtime to Legacy Christian Saturday.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter and Legacy led 34-30 at halftime and 49-42 after three quarters.

Bradford rallied to tie the game at 60 at the end of regulation.

FRIDAY

Troy Christian 82,

Miss. Valley 50

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team opened the season with a win on the road.

The Eagles led 19-8, 44-22 and 71-40 at the quarter breaks.

Ansonia 43,

Covington 40

ANSONIA — The Covington boys basketball team suffered a road loss to open the season.

Covington led 17-15 after one quarter and 36-33 at halftime, but could not hold on for the win.

Legacy 68

Bethel 61

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team opened the season with a home loss to Legacy Christian.

Bethel led 15-12 after one quarter and 36-35 at halftime.

Legacy Christian took a 52-50 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Will Reittinger paced the Bees with 22 points.