Satna Claus is comin' to town

By
Michael Ullery
-

Santa Claus arrives in downtown Troy during Friday’s Grand Illumination ceremony, then leads the countdown to throw the switch, lighting the Christmas Tree and downtown to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season

