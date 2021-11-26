Miami East girls use fast start to beat Troy

TROY — The Miami East girls basketball team was looking to get its offense untracked when it visited Troy Wednesday.

Troy is still looking to get its best team on the floor at one time.

The Vikings were able to do that — in the first half in particular — in a 56-38 win over the Trojans.

East was coming off two tough losses.

“We opened with Fort Loramie and Mechanicsburg back-to-back,” Miami East coach Bruce Vanover said. “The biggest thing we wanted to do was work on our half-court offense.”

Troy had some unusual faces on the floor.

Not only did Wright State signee Macie Taylor miss a second straight game due to illness, three other starters missed parts of Wednesday’s game for disciplinary reasons.

“It is unfortunate,” Troy coach Jeremy Hughes said. “It was just something where I felt like I needed to discipline them . We definitely threw some kids into the fire, but it will (make them better in the long run).”

East had everything going its way in the opening half.

Jacqueline Kadel hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark East to a 16-16 lead and they increased the margin to 34-11 at halftime.

“We wanted to work on executing in our half-court offense,” Vanover said. “And in the first half, I thought we did that. I think we got away from that in the second half.”

After trailing 42-20 after three quarters, Troy made a run in the fourth quarter.

Amyannah Tucker hit three of four free throws and Kiyah Baker scored off a Tucker assist. When Jovie Studebaker hit one of two free throws, Troy trailed just 44-35 with 4:03 remaining.

“You know, we have three seniors, six sophomores and freshman,” Vanover said. “And there was no panic.”

Paxton Hunley and Mara Posey hit two free throws each to open the lead back up to double digits and East held on for the win.

“There was one time we ran our offense — we missed the shot,” Vanover said. “But, the kids just went right back down the floor and played defense.”

Hughes knows as tough as it is to not have Taylor, it will benefit the Trojans in the long run.

“We are a senior-laden team,” he said. “Now, they are having to play more prominent roles that they are not used to. But, if you had told me we would scored 42 and 38 points in our first two games — without Macie (Taylor) — you put her 20 points in there and that is two wins.”

The good news for Troy was the return of post Brynn Siler — who saw her first action after suffering a stress fracture early in the volleyball season.

“Even yesterday (Tuesday) I wasn’t expecting her to be out there,” Hughes said. “She need to get caught up on her conditioning and get used to being out there.”

Jacqueline Kadel led East with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Hunley hit seven of eight free throws, scored 11 points and dished out four assists.

Camryn Francis grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots, Kayly Fetters grabbed six rebounds and Maryn Gross dished out three assists.

Madalynn Hughes led Troy with 10 points.

Makenzee Maschino had seven points and eight rebounds, Studebaker and Tucker scored seven points each, Baker grabbed eight rebounds and Morgan Kaiser pulled down five rebounds.

East was 19 of 63 from the floor for 30 percent, including seven of 28 on 3-pointers for 25 percent. The Vikings converted 11 of 15 free throws for 73 percent.

Troy was 13 of 43 from the floor for 30 percent, including two of eight from long range for 25 percent. The Trojans made 10 of 19 free throws for 53 percent.

East won the battle of the boards 36-33 and had just 12 turnovers to Troy’s 25.

East, 1-2, will open TRC play Saturday at Northridge, will Troy, 0-2, will host Miamisburg.