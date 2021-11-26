Miami County Public Health restaurant inspections

Information is provided by Miami County Public Health.

Oct. 8

• Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City: Standard inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Cold holding units all holding at or below 41F.

• Dunaways Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-up inspection.

Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination. Observed single-use items being stored on ground in basement. Ensure all single-use items are stored at least 6 inches above the ground.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed unclean equipment and shelving with food and grease debris build-up along with dust.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean.Throughout the facility observed floors and walls with food and dust debris build-up.

Repeat: FSO did not have an employee with the person in charge certification in food protection.

The following violations have been corrected since the last inspection: cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils; equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils, cleaning frequency; and facility layout and equipment specifications for FSO.

Comments: Re-inspection was conducted to check the status of the uncorrected violations from the last re-inspection dated Oct. 4, 2021.

At the time of inspection, cleaning of the facility has improved. Continue to clean walls and floors behind equipment and ensure wire racks in walk-in cooler are scrubbed or powerwashed to remove dried food build-up.

Food employee stated they were in the process of obtaining the Level 2 managerial food certification.

Food employee stated that the unapproved smoker was no longer being used to smoke chicken wings. If facility is to purchase and install a new smoker, please submit a spec sheet to MCPH prior to purchase and installation to ensure the smoker meets the food code.

Ensure all single-use items being stored in basement are at least 6 inches above the ground at all times.

Oct. 14

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC, 1333 Archer Dr., Troy: Follow-up inspection.

Follow-up to ensure the cat and its resources were removed from the Retail Food Establishment (RFE).

At the time of inspection, the cat and its resources were no longer observed on-site.

• Roots Of Mexico LLC doing business as La Catrina Street Tacos and Tequila, 845 W. Market St., Troy: Follow-up inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Unnecessary persons in the operation. Upon arrival, children were observed in the carpeted storage area behind the bar. Upon informing the PIC, the children were moved to another area where food prep and storage does not take place.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Behind the bar area, observed food, beverage, single-use items and food utensil storage in an area with carpeted flooring. This area is not currently approved for use as storage.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Under/behind equipment throughout, the floors are in need of a deep cleaning.

The following violations have been corrected since the last inspection:

Sanitizing frequency of utensils and food-contact surfaces before use and after cleaning; controlling pests; wiping cloths – air-drying locations; equipment and utensils—air-drying required; plumbing system—maintained in good repair; and floor and wall junctures — covered, and enclosed or sealed.

Comments: Scheduled follow-up inspection with the Food Program Manager to check on the status of uncorrected issues as well as to ensure the facility has a plan to ensure compliance is maintained within the facility.

Oct. 13

• Sweet Treats Ice Cream, 224 N. High St., Covington: Standard inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Observed sanitizing solution concentration too low per manufacturer instructions. After discussing proper concentration levels with PIC, solution was discarded and new was made.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed hot dogs on roll rack at 122F. Upon informing PIC, hotdogs were discarded and new were set out. PIC also adjusted roll rack temperature.

Repeat: Improper storage of food items. Observed boxes of ice cream cones being stored on the ground beside ice cream machine and in back storage area. Informed PIC that all food items must be stored at least 6 inches above the ground.

Observed single-use cups in back storage area on the ground. Informed PIC that all single-use items must be at least 6 inches above the ground.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed black cutting board with deep cutting grooves. Informed PIC to either remove or replace/resurface cutting board to ensure a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Comments: Ensure in-use utensils being stored at room temperature are changed out every four hours with clean utensils.

Ensure the discussed towels are not being used under food items or in freezer. Towels are not a smooth and easily cleanable surface for food or non-food contact surfaces.

Ensure sanitizer levels are within the manufacturer’s instruction range.

Recommend obtaining fly strips to prevent accumulation of pests. Please note, fly strips may not be hung over food items or clean dishes.

Discussed with PIC that current bulk reheating requires a risk level IV food license. If facility plans to continue to heat in bulk and not in individual portions, then facility will have to move to a risk level IV food license for the next licensing year.

• Casey’s General Store #3777, 200 N. High St., Covington: Standard inspection.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee food and beverage items on the main island prep table where food is prepared. Upon informing the PIC, the food employee was instructed to move personal items to employee break room area.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Food employee was observed redonning new gloves to begin working with food without first washing the hands. Upon informing the PIC, the employee was instructed to start over and begin by washing of the hands.

Corrected during inspection: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Wet rags observed sitting out and not kept in solution. Upon informing the PIC, the rags were placed in the dirty linen basket.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. 1. Cabinetry under the dump sink 2. Interior of reach-in units 3. The PVC drain line from the soda beverage machine 4. The interior of the unused hot holding cabinet.

Repeat: Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. The dumpster area was observed with residue and grease build-up on the ground on the pad around the refuse containers. Clean the impacted areas.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. The floors throughout the facility are in need of a detailed cleaning. Enhance the frequency of cleaning throughout to prevent build-ups of dust, dirt and other debris.

Ventilation system not maintained. The hood filters were observed with dust and dirt build-up. Remove filters and clean.

• DJ’s Chill ‘n Grill, 6044 U.S. Route 40, Tipp City: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood vent system with grease build-up in need of cleaning.

Comments: Fridge/Freezer floor and storage racks in need of cleaning.

• Milton Union Exempted Village Schools, 7610 Milton Potsdam Rd., West Milton: Follow-up inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation has been corrected since the last inspection: Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – cleaning frequency.

Miami County Public Health received a photo of cleaned ice machine and a receipt from the company that preformed the cleaning.