Member receives FFA jacket from Memorial Fund

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Connor Maxson has received a complementary jacket from the financial donations of friends and family of William “Bill” Sutherly. Sutherly was a lifelong farmer in the Miami East Schools Community and passed away in 2021. His family and friends have made financial contributions to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter in his memory.

Connor is the son of Scott and Katrina Maxson of Conover. Connor is a first year member of the Miami East FFA Chapter. He completed an essay and will be receiving his FFA Jacket for use at FFA activities, Career Development Events, and various conferences and conventions. Connor has already participated in the Soils Career Development Event and is preparing for the Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event.