TROY — Ashley (Adams) and Zachary Bemus of Troy welcomed a new daughter to the family this month.

Elliette Wren Bemus was born at 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born 21.5 inches in length, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces. Ashley and Zachary are her parents, and her brother is Alton Bemus, who is 3 years old.

Her grandparents are Matthew and Kelly Haught of Botkins and David and Tammy Bemus of Sidney.