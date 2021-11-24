Tippecanoe Community Band to performs holiday music

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band announced the return of their annual Christmas Concert to be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The new location this year will be the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City. This will be the 40th Annual Christmas Concert for the band. This year’s theme is Christmas Memories. All ages are welcome to attend. The program will consist of several Christmas favorites, a carol sing-a-long, and the Arts Council Short Story awards will be announced.

The band recently relocated to the Tipp Center. The center has provided rehearsal space and storage for the band. Practices and performances are being held at this location. According to the band director, Gail Ahmed, “We are so pleased to be back rehearsing for the upcoming season and look forward to performing in our beautiful new home. We appreciate the continued support of the local community, TMCS, and the Tipp Center.” Ahmed encourages everyone to visit tippcitycommunityband.weebly.com for updates and concert information. You can also follow the band on Facebook.

Additional Christmas concerts will be held at the following locations:

First United Church of Christ, Troy – Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Piqua Baptist Church – Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

The Tippecanoe Band consists of approximately 55 musicians. The group formed in 1980 with only 8 members and has been housed under the umbrella of Tipp Monroe Community Services for over 40 years. Ahmed has been the director since the formation of the band.