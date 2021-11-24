Piqua Community Foundation distributes nearly $63,000 in fall grant cycle

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $62,917 to organizations that serve Piqua residents this month.

The distribution is part of the foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.

The organizations awarded 2021 fall grants are:

Arbogast Performing Arts Center – emergency AED equipment

CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc. – CASA Caring Tree

The Center for Early Learning at Piqua Catholic – gross motor equipment

Dr. E. Robert Torrence Medical Benovolence Fund – Torrence Medical Benevolence Fund

Forest Hill Cemetery & Arboretum – trash receptacle replacement program

Friends of the Piqua Public Library – Holiday Cabaret

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – Piqua Girl Scouts financial assistance

GIVE Medical Ministry – knee walkers and overbed tables

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley – Piqua Adult Day Support activity boxes & technology

Greene Street Daycare & Preschool – fire door replacement

Health Partners Free Clinic – certification for psychiatry services

Isaiah’s Place Inc. – Christmas for kids

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – volunteer program support

Piqua Catholic School – window security

Piqua City Schools – Piqua Central Intermediate School – Improving Math Facts One Step at a Time

Piqua City Schools – Washington Primary – first-grade STEM brain bins

RT Industries – service area improvement project

Upper Valley Career Center – scrubs for students

Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation – Special Care Nursery renovation

The grant awards were made to a variety of organization service sectors, all with a demonstrated impact on Piqua residents. One award was made to Greene Street Daycare & Preschool to support the replacement of a fire door to maintain the safety of the children served.

“Early childhood education has been very different the last 19 months. The Piqua Community Foundation has helped us to overcome one of our obstacles, by providing us with a grant to help replace and old fire door,” said Debbie Frazier, director of Greene Street Daycare & Preschool. “Without this help, we would not have been able to meet this fire code requirement. I would like to thank the foundation for their gratitude toward helping to keep the children safe in our care.”

The Piqua Community Foundation’s next grant cycle has a March 31 deadline. To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs of the Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants.