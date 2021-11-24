Area briefs

Special meeting of council scheduled

TROY — The Troy City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 100 S. Market St., Troy.

The purpose of this meeting will be to approve the 2022 budget; to approve agreements with the F.O.P. Ohio Labor Council, Inc., the Troy Police Officers Association, the Troy Police Sergeants Association, and Troy Captains; and to accept the opioid settlement agreement.

Committee hearings will be held following the special council meeting.

Bradford library to hold ‘Dear Santa’ Open House

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library, located at 138 E. Main St. in Bradford, will have a brand new event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Bring your children and grandchildren to our First “Dear Santa” Open House. Participants will have the opportunity to write a letter to Santa himself, decorate a Christmas cookie and enjoy hot chocolate and enjoy a story. The first 10 families to register and attend will receive a copy of the book Santa Post. Several other holiday books will be given out as door prizes. Kick off the Christmas Season with the ultimate gift…reading! Registrations are required for this event. Please call staff at 937-448-2612 or stop by to sign up. This event is geared for children up to fifth grade.

Check out what’s new

WEST MILTON – At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, Join Miss Wendy live on the Milton-Union Public Library’s Facebook page and see what’s new in the children’s room. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Preschoolers invited to Lunch and Learn

WEST MILTON – From noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 3 and 17, preschoolers are invited to join Miss Wendy for lunch and a story at the Milton-Union Public Library, located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Bring your own lunch, listen to a story and do a fun craft afterwards. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

‘Christmas Present’ concert set for Dec. 5

PIQUA — “Christmas Present,” an annual concert by the Piqua Civic Band, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua. The Piqua Civic Band will be conducted by Brett Poling.

This concert is being presented through grants from the Miami County Foundation and Westminster Presbyterian Church.