UVMC hosts Parkinson’s Delay the Disease Wellness Program at special price

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY – A Delay the Disease wellness program centered around those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease will be hosted by Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) Jan. 4 through March 24, 2022.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building Conference Rooms, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy, or noon to 1 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Participants will be assigned a time based on their pre-assessment with a physical therapist.

Delay the Disease is an evidence-based fitness program designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by improving their physical function and helping to delay symptom progression. The 24 sessions, which are taught by physical therapists certified in Delay the Disease, consist of mobility, balance, and strengthening exercises that retrain the mind and body.

Exercise plans are modified to all levels of the disease and are valuable from diagnosis through all stages of progression. Prior to beginning the class, physical therapists will assess each participant’s strength, walking/gait speed, and balance to obtain a baseline.

The regular registration fee is $240, which includes a pre-assessment and 24 classes. A special price of $120 is being offered due to the generosity of the Tim Drake Family Fund.

For Tipp City residents, full registration has been paid in full by the Tim Drake Family Fund.

Space is limited, and registration is required by Dec. 10. To register, call Carefinders at (866) 608-FIND or register online at PremierHealth.com/DelayTheDiseaseWellness.

For further information, please call (937) 492-0270.