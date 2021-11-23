Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

Nov. 22

ACCIDENT: A private property accident was reported at 11:31 a.m. on the 1800 block of Towne Park Drive.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to the 1200 block of Barnhart Road on the report of damage to and theft from vehicles at 1 p.m.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint at 4:16 p.m. on the 1300 block of Barnhart Road, and a report was completed.

RECOVERED: An officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Clopay, 1400 W. Market St., at 4:46 p.m.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for no head lights and arrested the driver for OVI at 6:50 p.m. in the area of Water and Monroe streets.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kroger for a theft in progress and a female was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Lisa K. Anoles, 37, of Troy, was picked up on a fourth-degree felony counterfeiting charge in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:05 p.m. on the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving with one working brake light at 9:50 p.m. in the area of West and Clay streets. After an investigation, the driver, identified as Tanner J. Brandenburg, 19, of Staunton Township, was cited for first-degree misdemeanor underage possession of alcohol, minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The beer was dumped out at the scene, and the marijuana and paraphernalia were seized.

ACCIDENT: There was a private property accident reported at Meijer at 10:10 p.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Troy officers responded to a call of two found dogs at 10:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Oak Street. A report was taken. Nicolas A. Long, 47, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor animal running at large and second-degree misdemeanor abandoning animals in connection with this incident.