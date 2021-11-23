Patrol warns against drinking and driving this Thanksgiving

For the Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS — Before motorists hit the road, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers want to make sure they are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober and wearing their safety belts.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired driving and those failing to wear a safety belt from Wednesday, Nov. 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“Safety on our roadways is paramount,” added Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “In order for our roads to be safe, we need motorists to commit to planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, Nov. 25 through 29, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed. Of those, five crashes and fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the seven fatalities in which seat belts were available, four were unbelted. The patrol also made 303 arrests for impaired driving.

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest night for bars and restaurants. Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit want to remind servers not to sell alcohol to anyone who is under 21 or intoxicated.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.