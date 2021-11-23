Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 20

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail to pick up a male and female at 5:38 p.m. The male was identified as Reginald George and the female as Angela Benton. Both were taken into custody and handcuffed on site. Both sets of handcuffs were checked for proper spacing and double locked before they were placed into the rear of the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy then transported them to the Miami County Jail, where their custody was handed over to corrections officers.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:31 p.m. on the 5100 block of West U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 7:55 p.m. on the 300 block of South State Route 202 in Staunton Township.

Nov. 21

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at 1:17 a.m. on the 3500 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township due to a stop sign violation. The driver voluntarily turned over a small cellophane baggy of a green leafy substance. The driver was released with a warning.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded at 4:11 p.m. to the 7400 block of Rike Road in Newberry Township in reference a neighbor complaint. One male was charged with a civil protection order violation.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported at 4:11 p.m. in the area of Calumet Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded at 10:04 p.m. to the 6600 block of Iddings Road in Union Township in reference to a disturbance. One juvenile was warned for being unruly.

Nov. 22

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported at 7:21 a.m. in the area of East Peterson Road and Burr Oak New Hope Road in Lostcreek Township.

UNRULY: A deputy was asked to respond to the Milton-Union High School for a fight that occurred that morning between two female students. One student was charged with disorderly conduct.

FRAUD: A deputy responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 9300 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township in reference to a fraud complaint. The reporting party requested the incident be documented. A report was taken, this case is closed.

Nov. 23

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at 3:38 a.m. on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of North Miami Street and East Tipp Pike in West Milton. After further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Suspected drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, were located inside the vehicle. The deputy also located a Ruger P95 handgun. The handgun was not loaded, but the serial number was filed off. The suspected drugs, paraphernalia, and Ruger P95 were seized and booked into evidence. The suspected drugs and handgun will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for further testing. Additional charges will be pending. The driver was cited for the equipment violation.