Mainstreet Piqua announces grand marshal

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua will honor St. Paul’s Church by featuring them as the grand marshal of the downtown Piqua Holiday Parade when it rolls down Main Street at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. This year, St. Paul’s Church is celebrating 175 years of serving the Piqua community. The church’s impact on the Piqua community is significant; Nicolas Rehabilitation Center, the Bethany Center and the Piqua Compassion Network all had their start at St. Paul’s church located at 500 N. Downing St. The church will be represented in the parade by the St. Paul’s youth group.

The theme of the downtown Piqua Holiday Parade is “A Very Candy Christmas” and is part of the Holiday Experiences in Piqua weekend that includes Christmas on the Green from 6 – 9 p.m on Friday, Dec. 3, and the downtown Piqua Holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.