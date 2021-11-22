TMCS holding Christmas Lights tour, contest

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — To brighten up the holidays, Tipp Monroe Community Services has organized a driving tour and holiday decoration contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights. The tour begins on Friday, Dec. 3 and runs through Friday, Dec. 25 from 6-9 p.m. If you would like to register your home to be included on the tour, you must register your home by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. Businesses and churches are also welcome to include their addresses for the tour but will not be included in the prize drawing or contest. To register, visit tmcomservices.org, call 937-667-8631 or visit the office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Maps will be available beginning Dec. 3 on the Tipp Monroe Community Services website or at the office until Dec. 23.

During the Christmas Lights Driving Tour there will also be a holiday decorating contest. To vote, visit the homes on the map from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, 6 to 9 p.m. and choose your favorite display. You can cast your vote via text to 937-506-6350. Text only the address of the home you like the best. According to Denise Gross, program coordinator, “Last year’s event was very successful with 60 homes participating. We are hoping that number grows each year.” Only one vote per phone number is allowed. There will be first, second and third place winners that will be announced on Dec. 21. Contest winners will be recognized with a yard sign, photo post on Facebook and Instagram and will have a photo of their house and a write-up in the Tippecanoe Gazette.

To make this Holiday Season just a little bit brighter, registered home participants will also be included in a prize drawing valued at approximately $200.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. It provides recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit its website for more information at tmcomservices.org.