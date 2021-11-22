Piqua Commission discusses 2022 budget

By Sam Wildow

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission recently discussed the city’s 2022 budget with department heads last week, going over how the city plans to utilize its $78.6 million budget next year.

Piqua’s $78.6 million budget, which does not include transfers, breaks down to approximately $21.1 million on labor and benefits, $21.6 million on operations and maintenance, $21.7 million on purchase power, $8.8 million on capital, and $5.4 million on the city’s debt service.

When breaking down the city’s budget by departments, $50 million of the $78.6 million budget includes in the city’s enterprise funds, including the electric, water, wastewater, refuse, stormwater, golf, and pool funds. There is $7.4 million for streets; $17.6 million for general areas like the city government, parks, police, fire, planning, and the plaza; $1.9 million for the internal service of worker’s compensation, liability insurance, and information technology; and $1.7 million in grants the city receives.

In looking at the electric fund, its revenue for 2022 is estimated at $29.6 million and its expenses are estimated at $30.7 million. The estimated fund balance of the department in 2021 is $5.6 million, and for 2022, it is estimated at $4.5 million. The majority of the department’s budget goes toward purchased power at $21.7 million. Other costs include $2.5 million for labor and benefits, $4.8 million for operations and maintenance, and $1.7 million for capital.

In regard to capital purchases, the Piqua Power Plant plans to continue investing in maintaining its gas turbines. Power System Director Ed Krieger said the department uses the gas turbines to reduce costs during times of high energy usage.

“We’re able to save $1-2 million per year,” Krieger said.

The department plans to spend $350,000 upgrading one of the gas turbines, as well as additional purchases on trucks and a metering van.

For the water fund, its revenue will be $7.4 million and its expenses will be $8.1 million. The estimated fund balance of the department in 2021 is $7.2 million, and for 2022, it is estimated at $6.5 million. Capital purchase highlights for the department include:

• Ridge Street Main Replacement, $150,000

• Hydraulic Canal/Ohio Department of Natural Resources Intervention, $467,211

• Replace service truck (50% share), $150,000

• Booster station electrical upgrade, $310,000

For the wastewater fund, its revenue will be $7.2 million and expenses will be $6.9 million. The estimated fund balance of the department in 2021 is $10 million, and for 2022, it is estimated at $10.3 million. Capital purchase highlights for the department include:

• Fountain Boulevard Sewer Replacement, $476,920

• Replace service truck (50% share), $150,000

• Manhole replacement project, $140,000

For the stormwater fund, both its revenue and expenses for 2022 are estimated at $1.2 million each. The estimated fund balance for both 2021 and 2022 is $800,000. A capital project for the department is the Ridgeway outfall project estimated at $50,000.

For the sanitation fund, its revenue for 2022 will be $2.2 million and its expenses will be $2.1 million. Its estimated fund balance for 2021 is $1.4 million, and its estimated fund balance for 2022 is $1.5 million.

Amy Welker, director of Piqua’s Health and Sanitation Department, said the department has no planned capital projects for 2022. The department is currently preparing to kick off its new trash collection system using automated trucks. The department will be sending out flyers and continuing to educate residents on the changes.

“This year (2021) was the last of a four-year rate increase,” Welker said. “I don’t anticipation any rate increases coming up soon.”

Under recreation funds, the park fund’s 2022 budget includes a revenue of $1.1 million; a transfer of $800,000 from the general fund; and expenses of $2.4 million. The 2022 capital improvements include Lock 9 improvements estimated at $1,173,550, as well as a fence for Fountain Park for $50,000.

The golf fund has an estimated revenue of $400,000; a transfer of $300,000 from the general fund, and expenses of $700,000.

The street fund has two different funds, including street fund 103, which uses funds from the city’s street income tax. Fund 103’s revenue is estimated at $3.1 million, and its expenses are $4.1 million. Projects for 2022 include street resurfacing at $750,000; intersection improvements at $190,000; the Great Miami River trail bridge at $1,733,530; and the East Ash Street resurfacing project at $800,000.

The street 101 fund includes a revenue of $3.1 million and expenses of $3.3 million. Projects including patching for $49,000; the purchase of a plow truck for $102,000; and streetscaping projects at $127,284.

Under safety funds, the Piqua Fire Department has a revenue of $4.1 million; a transfer of $1.1 million from the general fund; and expenses of $6.1 million. Projects for 2022 include constructing a training burn building at the old Water Treatment Plant for $400,000, as well as purchasing a boat and trailer for $25,000.

The Piqua Police Department’s 2022 budget includes a revenue of $3 million, a transfer of $2.4 million from the general fund, and expenses of $6 million. The department plans to replace three vehicles for $95,344.

Lastly, the general fund itself has an estimated revenue of $14.4 million and expenses of $18.7 million for 2022. Its estimated fund balance for 2021 is $7 million, and its estimated fund balance for 2022 is $2.7 million.