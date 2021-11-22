PCHDA to hold ‘Illuminate the Night’

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Back by popular demand, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) will once again host “Illuminate the Night” between 5-8 p.m. on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11. Businesses and property homeowners within the district will be lining their sidewalks with white luminaries to enhance the beautiful holiday decorations already in place. Friends and family can get out to enjoy lights and luminaries while taking a self-guided walk or drive through the area. WPTW will also be playing all holiday tunes during the tour so walkers or drivers are encouraged to tune in to 98.1 FM to listen and sing along.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District (PCHD) encompasses the area between Spring Street, Ash Street, Riverside Drive and Caldwell and includes many, many beautiful historic properties. The Illuminate the Night luminary display is enjoyed at no charge, however it will be taking place on the same evening of the Historic Holiday Tour, which is a ticketed event. The Historic Holiday Tour includes touring the interior of six historic properties and anyone interested can purchase tickets ($25 each) at Readmore’s Hallmark in downtown Piqua or online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour).

PCHD was established in 1985 and registered with the National Trust of Historic Place. Its mission is “to preserve our past for the future.” To learn more, follow PCHD on Facebook at Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association or contact PCHD directly at PCHD, PO Box 212, Piqua, OH 45356.