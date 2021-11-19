Stouder Memorial Foundation awards grants

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The last grant distribution meeting for the year for the Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee was held in late October. A total of $39,716 was awarded to three different organizations who provide healthcare in Miami County.

Health Partners Free Clinic received $30,000 from the committee in response to a request for operational expenses. Health Partners Free Clinic, established in 1998, provides free healthcare to uninsured and underinsured residents of Miami County.

Upon completing their new standalone hospice house, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County identified additional items needed which would improve the experience had by patients and families. The committee chose to provide support for the purchase of one touch-free ice machine/filtered water dispenser. Nurses and families will have more convenient access to ice and water as this machine will be placed at one of two nurses’ stations.

The Well Child Clinic, run by Miami County Public Health, provides primary health services to children from birth to age 20. Services include routine physical exams, vision, hearing and speech screenings, testing for lead poisoning, childhood and adolescent immunizations, nutrition and social assessments, referrals to needed resources, and guidance and parenting education. MCPH’s focus is on children with medical insurance that are unable to find a medical home. In order to continue to serve patients, funds were requested to purchase a new infant scale and audiometer and the Stouder Memorial Foundation supplied $7,487 to assist in purchasing these items and to help the Well Child Clinic operating costs.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2022 by the Board of Trustees quarterly with the next deadline being Jan. 1, 2022. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. If you would like to assist the Stouder Memorial Foundation in furthering its mission and resources, you will also find a donation area on the link above. For more information, call (937)339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board which oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while the Troy Foundation provides back office support.