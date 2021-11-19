Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• Jeffery Ortlieb and Jessica Ortlieb to Kristy Lynn Brown, one lot, $158,500.

• Christopher Goins, Heather L. Goins, and Heather L. Knight, FKA, to Jonathan W. Mertz and Melanie A. Mertz, two lots, $169,000.

• Richard W. Steineman to Modern Design Homes, LLC, one lot, $144,000.

• Babu Paul and Jessy B. Paul to Michael E. Keuterman and Susan S. Kueterman, one lot, $247,500.

• Emily N. Huwer and Samuel J. Huwer to Shelby Forest and Blake Stradling, one lot, $265,000.

• Chelsea M. Hastings and Chyler Hamilton Hastings to Lisa J. Horn, one lot, $155,000.

• Harbor West Land Company, LLC to Fox Harbor Owners’ Association, one lot, $0.

Piqua

• Estate of Phyllis A. Mitchell and Vickie Mitchell, executor, to Dawn Kindell, one lot, $40,000.

• Estate of Richard William Schneider to Sylana K. Cooper, two lots, $0.

• Russell T. Ruoff, Jr., and Susan Ruoff to Russell T. Ruoff, Jr., trustee, Susan Ruoff, trustee, and Ruoff Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

• Estate of Patricia Ann Millbourn to Melissa Millbourn, two lots, $0.

• Angela M. Haning and Chad Haning to Arlene D. Haning and Chad M. Haning, two lots, $0.

• Christopher E. Swink and Kaylee Swink to Kimberly K. Kinninger and Timothy M. Kinniger, one lot, $107,000.

Tipp City

• Jane A. Alexander, AKA Estate of Jane Ann Alexander, and Justin M. Schmidt, executor, to Kenneth E. Price, two lots, $126,000.

• Thomas C Spayde and Tricia Spayde to Spayde Rentals, LLC, one lot, $0.

• Taslimanic Properties, LLC, to NVR, Inc., one lot, $61,000.

• Jeffrey T. Storrer and Yen L. Storrer Revocable Living Trust; Storrer, Jeffrey T. And Yen L., Revocable Living Trust; Storrer, Jeffrey T., Trustee; and Storrer, Yen L., Trustee to Holden Homes, LLC, one lot, $153,000.

• Joyce J. Kister Revocable Living Trust; Kister, Joyce J., Revocable Living Trust Kister, Paul E., Successor Trustee to Kister, Paul E., Revocable Living Trust Kister, Paul E., Trustee Paul E. Kister Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

West Milton

• Ben Crumine, Benjamin B. Crumrine, AKA Brandi B. Crumprine to C & C Mikesell Investments, LLC, one lot, $99,000.

Concord Township

• Kirsten A. Miller to Christopher J. Miller, one lot, $0.

• Lindsey Marie Dye and Matthew Lee Dye to Lindsey Marie Dye and Metthew Lee Dye, one lot, $0.

Union Township

• Sarah M. Franks to Carma Hart, 0.995 acres and 0.584 acres, $278,000.

• Matthew Erwin to Michael Neff, 15.5766 acres and 12.8475 acres, $360,000.

Monroe Township

• Gabriella Winfield and Nicholas Winfield to Tyler Reed and Hayle Schlater, one lot, $295,000.

• Gary A. Johnson to M. David Rhee and Shirley A. Rhee, one lot, $245,000.

Staunton Township

• Kristine M. Muhlenkamp, Matthew P. Muhlenkamp, and Kristine M. Steva, FKA, to Thomas Francis Gorman, one lot, $254,000.

Laura

• Justin Thomas Lucou, Jessica Marie Lucous, and Justin Thomas Lucous to Batten and Van Horn Properties, LLC, one lot, $35,000.

Springcreek Township

• James M. Meckstroth and Lisa D. Meckstroth to James C. Meckstroth, trustee, and Meckstroth Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Pleasant Hill

• Branton Joel Hoblit and Kelli Diane Hoblet to Lori J. Albright and Stephen M. Albright, one lot, $170,000.

Bethel Township

• Yvonne D. Harris to Heather Hepfer and Mark Hepfer, 15.246 acres, $490,000.

Huber Heights

• Corridor Development Company LLC to NVR, Inc., one lot, $54,000.

• NVR, Inc. to Jeffrey Scott Kohut and Vicki Lynn Kohut, one lot, $279,000.

• Sarah R. West to Kaylin E. Celedonia and Justin S. Mullins, one lot, $250,000.