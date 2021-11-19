Miami County Foundation celebrates local grant recipients

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The bleachers in Lincoln Community Center’s new gymnasium were filled with leaders, key volunteers and board members, non-profit directors, development staff, teachers, superintendents and elected officials during Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration on Friday, Nov. 12. Eighty-eighty grants were awarded to non-profit organizations, municipalities and schools throughout Miami County totaling $306,855.

Directors of the board, including Dr. Richard Adams and newly-elected president Dr. Michael Moore, served as the co-emcees for the event, alongside Executive Director Natalie Rohlfs. More than 120 people were in attendance, and each recipient spoke about their funded project.

The foundation’s grant cycle tradition to gather in celebration was upheld, with the additions of a post reception and the dedication of this fall’s awards to the memory of Joanna Hill Heitzman, a co-founding trustee of Miami County Foundation. Hill Heitzman passed away in August 2021 at the age of 90 and was posthumously named Director Emerita of the foundation. Her daughter Marla Evans and friend Mark Earhart attended. Former board member and Director Emeritus Doug Murray joined Adams to award a surprise $1,000 gift in memory of Hill Heitzman to Indian Nation Station (formerly Public Access Channel), yet another organization that she proudly served and helped launch. A.J. Ganger, Indian Nation’s station manager was in attendance to film the festivities. He accepted the award and said, “I am really surprised! Although I didn’t get to know her personally, I would hope she would enjoy what we have done with the station at the (Piqua) high school. I promise this gift will be put to great use continuing to improve the Indian Nation Station.”

To watch the recorded event and hear of the good work and projects that organizations do to serve others in the local community, search “2021 Fall Miami County Foundation” at YouTube.com or visit facebook.com/miamicountyfoundation for a post with the link.

Miami County Foundation has consistently granted programs that support humanitarian needs, performing arts, nature enhancement, capital upgrades, health services and educational materials. Grants this fall awarded requests such as meal assistance, mental and behavioral health training certification, capital projects, technology upgrades, improving safety hazards, supporting foster families, school program supplies, shoes for children and literacy support.

Congratulations to Miami County Foundation’s 2021 fall grant recipients:

Benevolence Fund of Trinity Church

Bethel Athletic Boosters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Valley

Bradford Community Club

Bradford Exempted Village School District

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum

Brave Breed Rescue

Council on Rural Services Program

Countryline Christian Association

Covington Exempted Village Schools

Covington-Newberry Historical Society

Downtown Tipp City Partnership

DREAM Pet Rescue

First United Church of Christ

FISH, Inc. of Troy

Fletcher Volunteer Fire Dept.

Friends of Piqua Library

Good Shepherd Lutheran Nursery School

Habitat for Humanity of Miami/Shelby Counties

Health Partners Free Clinic

Isaiah’s Place Inc.

J.R. Clarke Public Library

LifeCare Alliance

LifeWise Academy, Newton

Lincoln Community Center

Lockington Volunteer Fire Association

Miami County Animal Shelter

Miami County Dental Clinic

Miami County Educational Service Center

Miami East Local Schools – Trailblazers

Miami East Music Boosters

Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools

Milton-Union Senior Citizens & Community Club

National Inventors Hall of Fame

New Creation Counseling Center

Newton Local Schools – Music Department

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County

Pink Ribbon Girls

Piqua Catholic School

Piqua City Schools – Washington Primary

Piqua Civic Band

Piqua Neighborhood Improvement

Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Central Ohio

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Dayton

RT Industries

Seeds of Hope

St. Patrick Catholic School

Summer Smiles Inc.

The Hope Scholarship Corp.

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools

Tipp City Preschool Learning Center

Troy Christian – Junior High & High School

Troy Christian Church

Troy Christian Early Childhood Education Center

Troy City Schools, Cookson Elementary School

Troy-Miami County Public Library

Union Township Life Squad

Upper Valley Career Center – Aspire

Village of Potsdam

Wee Care Childcare

Twelve organizations were awarded the foundation’s “ongoing humanitarian” grants in recognition of the services they provide in the areas of food, shelter, medical and transportation needs. Ongoing humanitarian grants were awarded to:

Bethany Center

Covington Outreach Association

Family Abuse Shelter

FISH Union Township

GIVE Medical Ministry

Health Partners Free Clinic

Miami County Continuum of Care/Rides to Work

Miami County Dental Clinic

Partners in Hope

The New Path, Inc.

The Salvation Army – Piqua

Troy Lions Charities

Separately recognized at the celebration were recipients of two of Miami County Foundation’s donor-designated funds’ awards totaling $2,800. Miami County Agriculture Leadership Fund selected the Ohio State University Extension Office’s Community Garden Program and Miami Soil & Water Conservation District’s Tire Recycling Program, and the Jean & John Dugan Family Fund selected Miami County Recovery Council for a grant.

It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, annual donors and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $9 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since inception. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually. Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to apply.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. A Troy native, Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station, WPTW, in Piqua. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. Miami County Foundation effectively assists, encourages and promotes the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County by soliciting, receiving and administrating assets exclusively for their charitable needs.