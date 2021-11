Forest Elementary Honor Roll

TROY — The following is the first quarter Honor Roll for Forest Elementary:

• 5th Grade

Carl Baker, Allison Boehringer, Shade Brower, Natalie Brown, Carson Clark, Jaiden Foster-Valadez, Serinity Hatfield, Mackenzie Hicks, Carly Kerg, Isaac Kerg, Abigail Olt, Carter Owen, Madison Scott, Kohen Sharp, Waylon Smith, Darrian Thompson, Whitney Walker and Paxton Whitehead.

• 4th Grade

Gabriel Bodey, Lucas Bradley, Trenton Duncan, Sayge Furlong, Brady Harris-Johnson, Sawyer Hill, Sophia Hill, Roman Isham, Aleister King, Jazmine Shepherd, Ethan Vance, Haley Welbaum, Xavier Widener and Joseph Wilder.