Area briefs

Road closing

TROY — Ohio Avenue from Fernwood Drive to Maimi Street and Miami Street from North Market Street to Fairfield Road will closed to through traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This closure is due to sanitary sewer repairs.

Thanksgiving closings, Dye Mill Road final date

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule.

Please note that the Dye Mill Road facility will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26. Its last day of the season will be Saturday, Nov. 27.

Thanksgiving closing

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, to allow city employees to observe the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Thursday, Nov. 25. Thursday’s collections will be on Friday, Nov. 26, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Road closing

TROY — State Route 718 will be closed between Peebles Road and McKaig Road from 8 a.m. Nov. 29 to 5 p.m. Dec. 9. This closure is due to utility construction. Work is being done by D&M Excavating Inc.

Late registration open

TIPP CITY — Late registration for Tipp-Monroe Community Services’ Recreational Basketball is open until Nov. 24. The program includes grades 3-12. The cost with a $10 late fee included is $90 for the first child and $80 for each additional child. Residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. The fee for non-residents is $110 for each child (late fee included). The season runs from Jan. 3 through March 20. To register, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call 937-667-8631.

This program is open Tipp City and surrounding communities. According to the director at TMCS, Kathy Taylor, “We are in need of players of ages to complete the teams for all ages.” All boy’s games are held in Tipp City. The girl’s teams may travel to other near-by locations.