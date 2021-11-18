Troy DORA set to launch

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) was approved by voters in the November general election, and the Miami County Board of Elections certified those results on Nov. 17. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.

The DORA will launch the week of Nov. 22, and will operate each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, including the DORA’s rules and map, visit www.troyohio.gov/DORA.