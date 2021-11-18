Ohio’s Hospice offers flight to remember service to patients

For the Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice is adding a new service for its hospice patients and families: Flight to Remember. Through drone technology, patients can experience a bird’s eye view of a place that is meaningful to them and their loved ones.

“Flight to Remember enables us to bring patients to a place they can no longer visit through aerial videos taken by drones,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services at Ohio’s Hospice. “Flight to Remember has helped patients revisit old memories and create new ones with their families. This experience provides patients comfort by sharing special moments and memories with their loved ones.”

Patients and their families who are interested in this service should contact their medical social worker at an Ohio’s Hospice affiliate. They will be asked to provide the address of a specific location and a brief description of why that place is important to them. Locations could be a favorite vacation spot, a childhood home or neighborhood, or another special spot the patient would like to visit.

Flight to Remember will go to work to locate a drone pilot, many of whom are volunteers, to get footage of that special place. The footage will be edited into a 5–7-minute video for patients to watch and share with their loved ones.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.