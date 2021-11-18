Edison duo receives OCCAC honors

The Ohio Community College Athletic Association has named Edison State Community College freshman Ibrahima Athie (Deer Park) and sophomore Allison Siefring (St. Henry) OCCAC Basketball Players of the Week for Nov. 8-14.

Athie snares his first weekly honor while Siefring hauls in the eighth of her career.

Athie continued the impressive start to his collegiate career, lifting the Chargers to three wins on the strength of 21.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

He knocked down 25-of-47 field goal attempts and 14-of-19 at the charity stripe. Athie was a monster on the boards, corralling 25 caroms against the University of Rio Grande JV squad.

He came back two games later and garnered another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds at Clark State.

Siefring defended her crown as the league’s player of the week. She converted at a 73 percent clip in sinking 19-of-26 shots from the floor and 86 percent (19-22) at the line. Siefring averaged a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) in the 3-0 week for Edison State. Her tenacity flashed on the offensive glass, snagging a total of 19 offensive rebounds. Siefring distributed as well, totaling a dozen assists for the week.

Siefring also received the honor for the week of Nov. 1-7.

Siefring averaged a double-double, hauling in identical stat lines of 18 points and 10 rebounds in both Charger victories. Those totals were even more impressive when considering she logged just 54 minutes in the two lopsided contests. Siefring knocked down 15-of-20 field goal attempts to go along with eight assists, three steals, and only two turnovers.

The Charger men are currently 5-1 overall, and the Lady Chargers are currently 6–0 overall.