Area briefs

Sign ups coming for PEEP session

TROY — Registration for the Brukner Nature Center’s Winter 1 Session of PEEP will open on Nov. 22.

Sign your preschooler up for the Winter 1 Session of PEEP that will run from Jan. 11 through Feb. 18. Preschoolers will meet once a week for six weeks and discover a different nature-related topic each week filled with discoveries as they share stories, encounter wildlife, and explore the outdoors.

Class sizes will be limited to 10 children, and the classes will be 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress for the weather — rain coat, boots, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being homeschooled for kindergarten.

Sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1-2:30pm. Cost for PEEP Winter Session 1 is $55 for BNC members per child and $75 for non-members per child, cash or check only

Please follow these pre-registration guidelines: Email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. List your top three choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm your child is now registered and which day they will be attending.

Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, and can be contacted at (937) 698-6493.

‘Christmas Memories’ set for Dec. 5

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band presents “Christmas Memories,” a free indoor concert by more than 50 musicians celebrating 40 years of music under the direction of Gail Ahmed. Audience members are encouraged to wear their fun Christmas sweaters and prepare for an afternoon of jingles and joy. The afternoon concert time is 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be held at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City. There is plenty of free parking in rear lot (west side). Handicapped accessibility and elevator at the north entrance to Tipp Center. For more information, call 937-335-1178.

TMCS offering Elf Workshop

TIPP CITY — Everyone loves a one-of-a-kind, handmade gift. To offer children (ages 6-13) the opportunity to make their own Christmas gifts, Tipp Monroe Community Services has teamed up with Samantha Graybill, Create and Paint with Sam, to offer an Elf Workshop on Dec. 20. Four time slots are available. Visit tmcomservices.org for times and registration. The cost to participate is $18 for Tipp City residents and $20 for nonresidents. There will be an additional charge of $10 for supplies paid directly to the instructor. Each item will be completed, wrapped and ready to place under the Christmas tree.