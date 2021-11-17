Tipp City church will host Sweet Adelines at Annual Bazaar

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — In addition to 35-plus vendors offering unique hand-crafted merchandise, the sixth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4, will include, the annual Cookie Walk, a display of St. Nicholas memorabilia, and a full lineup of live music with special guests, the Gem City Chorus, Sweet Adelines International in their first concert appearance since Christmas 2019.

“The award-winning chorus was chartered in 1970,” Director Deb Bringman of Troy said. “They have won five first-place international medals.” Bringman has directed the chorus since 2015. She taught choir in Tipp City Schools for 31 years before retiring in 2012.

Live music will begin at 9 a.m. with performances by Stephanie Ours on organ/piano; handbells, directed by Dave Pinkerton; steel drums, Flutes, Etc. ensemble; Tyler Cochran, vocalist/guitarist; Wayne High School Show Choir; Praises Unplugged; and more.

The bazaar planning team is also excited to announce that all vendor booths have been reserved.

“Shoppers will be pleased to find many of their favorites have returned,” co-chairwoman Gina Duncan said. “However, we are pleased to welcome many new vendors from the Dayton area to our event.”

“We plan to foster a safe environment,” Duncan said, “by providing hand sanitizer and masks if desired.”

The public is encouraged to come learn about the real-life St. Nicholas, Patron Saint to children and merchants, and how his legend has developed into that jolly, old fellow known today. The 2021 Sanctuary Display will feature St. Nicholas collections on loan from the congregation/community.

The United Methodist Women initiated the annual Cookie Walk (cookies sold by the pound) more than 25 years ago with a mere six dozen cookies. Shoppers now will make their selections from hundreds of cookies in dozens of varieties. Past UMW president, Ellen Hazel said, “Nearly $20,000 has been distributed between Needy Basket of Southern Miami County and Tipp Monroe Community Services.”

The time has come, Hazel explained, to turn over the reins to the younger generation, and Jessica Busboom’s Kids of Faith jumped at the chance. Busboom spends time with these fourth through sixth grade students throughout the year as a teacher and small group leader. She partners with parents to help youngsters become firmly grounded in their faith and encourages age-appropriate service projects. “We are excited to tackle the Cookie Walk this year,” Busboom said.

Bazaar co-chairwoman Judy Riesser said, “Proceeds from vendor booth/table rentals, sale of donated crafts, and food concessions will benefit the children at Angel House Children’s Home in Tarime, Tanzania, East Africa.” To date, the Bazaar has generated more than $20,000 of support.

The Bazaar will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. A performance schedule will be posted on the church website soon at tippcityumc.org/bazaar.