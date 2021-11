Representatives from Sons of the American Revolution are joined by representatives of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership and the Royal Crest Agency on Wednesday where the SAR presented certificates to both organizations for their dedication to restoring and displaying the American Flag atop the refurbished flag pole that is in front of the long-time site of the Tipp City Post Office. The pole was part of the 1939. dedication ceremony renaming Tippecanoe City to Tipp City