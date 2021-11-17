Saluting the Class of 1971

Lehman High School’s 50th Class Reunion was held on Sept. 25, 2021, at Shelby Oaks Golf Club, Sidney, Ohio. This was the first class to graduate from Lehman High School. There were 108 graduates. Members who attended the reunion were, back row: Tim Geise, Dave Swift, Dan O’Leary, Keith Nagy, Tom Kothman, Dan Hoying, Craig Peltier, Carl Mertz, Hank Cianciolo, John Freytag, Ron Baker; row 3, Tim Hinger, Jeff Bunnell; row 2, Helen Phlipot Baer, Carol Barhorst Robbins, Jim Holthaus, Bev Peltier Brown, Mark Johnston, Pam Peltier Johnston, Pam Steinke Kennedy, Ellen Rihm Jay, Mary Lou Yenney Fierce, Linda Lochtefeld Harris, Ginny Mirsberger Mertz, Linda Kerrigan Klopfenstein; and front row, Chris Yount, Joe Drapp, John White, Sara Hennessey Favorite, Kathy McClain Bevans, Amy Lauterbur Hicks, Doris Bemus Kasprak, Ann Jacomet Kniess and Bill Jay.