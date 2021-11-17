Piqua Rotary Club recognizes Pride of Workmanship award winners

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Piqua Rotary Club gathered at their normal noon meeting to honor this year’s Pride of Workmanship awards.

This is an annual tradition for the Piqua Rotary Club. This year, the club honored five individuals who carry on the vision of this award here in the community. They awarded four of these awards at a recent meeting, and they will also recognize and award another individual with this award at an upcoming meeting. The Pride of Workmanship Award is awarded each year to people here in the Piqua community who display outstanding qualities, in terms of approach, attitude, dedication, and commitment to their job, profession or vocation in life. The Piqua Rotary Club is truly thankful to its 2021 award recipients and all they do to make Piqua the wonderful community it is!

The Rotary Club’s Pride of Workmanship Awards Program was established in 1976 by a Rotary Club in Australia and has been adopted and celebrated in over 600 Rotary Clubs around the world. As the Piqua Rotary Club considers those in the Piqua community for this award, the people they look to celebrate are the those who live by these words, “Do It Once; Do It Well —Build a Better Piqua!”

Those in the community who they are recognizing this year definitely have taken these words to heart! Their first award winner was Chip Hare, the athletic director at Piqua High School. During the pandemic, Hare has had to work additional hours under much pressure to keep activities running as normally as they can. Hare has worked tirelessly to advance the athletic programs at Piqua High School creating a positive environment for the student athletes that has trickled into the entire school. Hare was nominated by Doug Murray and Melissa Leingang.

Richard “Dick” Harrod was their next winner. Harrod is the building and maintenance coordinator of St. Paul’s Church. He is not only devoted to his church, but he is also devoted to his job. Harrod is the energizer bunny and seems to be always available to help complete whatever task is needed. Harrod was nominated by Don Smith.

Their next winner was Jordan Knepper, the executive director of the Piqua Arts Council. Knepper has held this position for nine years, and during this time, he has shared his talents with the community. Knepper has helped to bring many great events to Piqua! To name a few include Dancing with the Piqua Stars, Sounds of the Season, the Arts & Ale Festival, and the Rock Piqua Series! Knepper was nominated by Emily Shawler.

Brad Zimmerman was their next winner. Since 2017, Zimmerman has been the principal at Piqua Catholic School, as well as the Center for Early Learning, both located here in Piqua. Zimmerman’s strong personal faith is evident in all that he does, and he has worked tirelessly in his position to establish financial security and a balanced budget each year. He has also helped to establish a positive school spirit with staff, teachers, and students; and he has highly engaged parents along with an active board. Zimmerman also helped to organize an active volunteer organization that assist the school in numerous ways. Zimmerman was nominated by George Atkinson.

These four individuals, along with the one more that they will award at an upcoming meeting, all show in how they live and work that they are doing all they can to help “Build a Better Piqua.”