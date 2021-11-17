Piqua Arts Council to host Holiday Concert on Dec. 4

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be hosting their sixth annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert this year on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 4. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 200 W. High St. in Piqua. It will feature a cookies and punch reception following the concert.

This year’s event will be a ticketed event with tickets costing $5 per person or $10 per family. The Piqua Arts Council will be donating $3 of every single ticket and $6 of every family ticket to the Bethany Center in Piqua. The Bethany Center is an ecumenical ministry in Piqua, manifesting God’s love by sharing resources, offering guidance and education, and serving those in need. The Piqua Arts Council firmly believes in giving back to the community and aims to celebrate the giving spirit of the holiday season by supporting local food bank, the Bethany Center. Tickets can be purchased through the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/sounds-of-the-season.

“We decided to try something different by making it a ticketed event this year,” said Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “We’re hoping to raise attendance, as well as use a portion of the money to support the Bethany Center. During the holiday season, we think it is important that everyone has a hot meal, and the Bethany Center has been doing great work in the community for a long time now.”

Performers for this year’s event will be announced on a later date. Stay tuned for the 2022 Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert musician line-up.

More information can be found and tickets can be purchased on the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/sounds-of-the-season, or by reaching out to them by phone at 937-773-9630.