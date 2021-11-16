Mainstreet Piqua receives national accreditation

For the Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS – Heritage Ohio is proud to announce the 2021 certification of Mainstreet Piqua as a National Main Street Community. Piqua became a member of the Main Street program in 2000, and since then, it continues to revitalize the historic downtown district.

After a two-hour zoom meeting evaluation process, the board of Mainstreet Piqua exhibited evidence of a robust program working toward measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization. Mainstreet Piqua is being recognized as proficient in the six criteria as set by the National Main Street Center. This prestigious designation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Mainstreet Piqua Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers.

“It is always a pleasure working with the Mainstreet Piqua board and watching them work so hard together continuing their efforts for downtown,” said Frances Jo Hamilton, director of Revitalization at Heritage Ohio.

Mainstreet Piqua makes community happen through the promotion of economic development and revitalization. At its core, Mainstreet Piqua strives to improve the heart of the Piqua community while preserving and enhancing their downtown.

Heritage Ohio helps people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street Organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism. Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has contracted with the National Main Street Center as Ohio’s state coordinating agency for the Main Street Program. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.HeritageOhio.org.