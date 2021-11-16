Mainstreet Piqua launches 12 Beers of Christmas fundraiser

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — For the second year, beer lovers can celebrate the holiday season with a very special “12 Beers of Christmas” gift set. Sponsored by Park National Bank, Piqua’s own Dr. Beer (a.k.a. Dr. Jim Burkhardt) has compiled 12 of the best Christmas beers and has included tasting notes for each beer and suggested food pairings. You will also receive delicious chili seasoning from Rosebud’s Real Food and a carefully curated selection of chocolates from Winans Chocolates + Coffees.

The selected Christmas beers are ones you may have wanted to try but were uncertain about buying a six-pack and not liking the beers. Dr. Beer has eliminated that risk. In addition, all items will be placed in a handy, galvanized metal party bucket.

The 12 Beers of Christmas gift set is priced at $100 each and will be distributed from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 from the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. in downtown Piqua. Quantities will be limited. The 12 Beers of Christmas is sponsored by Park National Bank. The beer gift set can be purchased by visiting the Mainstreet Piqua website www.mainstreetpiqua.com.

Place your order and simply drive up to Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St., on Friday, Dec. 10, and volunteers will bring out your 12 Beers of Christmas.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Mainstreet Piqua. For more information, call the Mainstreet Piqua office at 937-773-9355.