Ground broken for new park

Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer gives Thom and Pat Robinson, along with Linda Daniels, a look the new Springcreek confluence area from the adjacent Robinson Reserve at Paul G. Duke Park, where ground was broken on Tuesday for the latest Miami County and city of Troy park to be located to the north of the current Duke Park.

The Robinson Reserve will be park space that will consist of various trees, grasses, sedges, and ﬂowering plants surrounding a 1.5-mile gravel walking path. The path will connect to two overlook platforms, to be built by the Miami County Park District, and will offer views of the Park District’s off-channel wetlands.

The concept for the Robinson Reserve was established earlier this year with support of the Duke Foundation and the Robinson Fund. This project was initiated in conjunction with the Miami County Park District’s wetlands project along the Great Miami River.