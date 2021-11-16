Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade set for Dec. 4

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The theme of this year’s downtown Piqua Holiday Parade will be “A Very Candy Christmas” and will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Any area businesses, civic organizations, non-profits, churches, and other interested groups are invited to be a part of this Piqua Christmas tradition.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festively decorated float and the winning entry will get to keep the trophy for the year. They will also be permanently recognized on the trophy with a brass plaque.

The parade is generously sponsored Jeanie Bates at McVety Realty, Mark Reedy and Spencer Peltier at Thrivent Financial, Barclay’s Men’s – Women’s Clothier, and Premier Health. There is no charge to participate in the downtown Piqua Holiday Parade, and everyone is invited.

Applications for the Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade are available from the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. or can be completed online at www.mainstreetpiqua.com. The application deadline is Monday, Nov. 24. Questions about the parade may be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.