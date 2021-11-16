Christmas Crafters needed to create ornaments and decorations for Christmas trees

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is seeking crafters of all ages and skills to provide ornaments and decorations for two-foot-tall Christmas trees that will be delivered to patients of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“If anyone in the community is interested in knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting or coloring, please consider joining us in our effort to create ornaments and decorations for Christmas trees for our patients,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services. “We’re seeking volunteers who are interested in helping us in our effort to Scatter Kindness and provide Christmas cheer.”

Items should be no larger than three inches in size. Volunteers should not create anything that is heavy or easily breakable. Loose glitter cannot be used. However, glitter glue is acceptable.

The deadline to drop off items at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, located at 3230 N. County Rd. 25A in Troy, is Nov. 24.

For more information, call Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 937-701-4464.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.